A lesson in geology

The Lone Jack 4-H Science Club met to learn about geology. They discovered the differences between rocks and minerals. They enjoyed an activity, where they decided if different items are rocks, minerals or neither. Some of the items they discussed were: Slate, pencils, wood, diamonds, glass, aluminum cans and silverware.

They learned the three categories of rocks: Sedimentary, igneous and metamorphic. The club enjoyed looking at Nicholas Mullins’ 4-H geology collection that won a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair. They also learned how they can put together their own collection.

4-H Agent Brandy Calvert presented students with guidelines and invited them to her office to get assistance on compiling their own collections to enter in the 2017 Bell County Fair.

Photo submitted Pictured are: Brandy Calvert, Taylor Layne, Kaylan Layne, Kelcay Helton, Harley Gregory, Mecah Uhrig, Samantha Smith, Zoey Brock, Emma Price, Emma Lambdin, Lyssa Goodin and Allison Hubbard