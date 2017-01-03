LMU inducts 25 in Alpha Chi

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University inducted 25 new members into the Tennessee Epsilon 82 chapter of Alpha Chi on Dec. 9.

Alpha Chi is a coeducational academic honor society. Founded in 1922, with the purpose of promoting academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students, Alpha Chi honors those who achieve such distinction. Membership is limited to no more than 10 percent of the junior, senior and graduate classes.

LMU Dean of the School of Mathematics and Sciences and Alpha Chi Chapter Sponsor Amiel Jarstfer presided over the ceremony, President B. James Dawson gave the keynote address.

Undergraduate students inducted included Madison Branham (Norris, Tennessee), Austin Brooks (Ewing, Virginia), Julie Brooks (New Tazewell, Tennessee), Alexandria Cox (Jacksboro, Tennessee), Micah Hedgepeth (Winston Salem, North Carolina), Lindsey Hensley (Smith, Kentucky), Angelica Hurley (Mooresburg, Tennessee), Claeb Knisley (Jefferson City, Tennessee), Timothy Knisley (Jefferson City, Tennessee), Courtney Leatherwood (Sevierville, Tennessee), Kendra Lewis (Whitesburg, Kentucky), Margaret Raleigh (Mayking, Kentucky), Kelsey Ridenour (Andersonville, Tennessee), Chelsey Sandifur (Tazewell, Tennessee) and Celeste Stratton (Rutledge, Tennessee). Graduate and professional students inducted included Somkenechi Ajene (Sugar Land, Tennessee), Justin Hendrix (Harrogate, Tennessee), Gurpreet Kaur (Livingston, California), Zeryab Khan (Newburgh, Indiana), Angie Ledford (Barbourville, Kentucky), Nicholas Reed (Englewood, Tennessee), Jesus Salas (Toledo, Ohio), Kelly Sullivan (Walland, Tennessee), Michael Szymanski (Trumbull, Connecticut) and Grace Ying (New Berlin, Wisconsin).

The objectives of Alpha Chi are to promote and to recognize superior scholarship and those elements of character which make scholarship effective for service. The society has more than 300 chapters across the country. Membership is the highest academic honor on campus.

