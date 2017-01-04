Folks looking for organic, all-natural products for bath and home have a new option, with Mountain Gypsy Herbs Inc. now up and running in Harlan.

Mountain Gypsy has come together through the efforts of three Harlan women, Thelma Haley, Darla Jackson and Michelle Cole. The company currently offers products such as lotions, soaps, bubble baths, oils, scrubs, balms, candles and spritzers.

“We make homemade bath and body products,” Jackson said. “We use as many local ingredients as we can. We try to make things that don’t just smell good, but are actually good for you.”

Jackson explained many retail products are not necessarily good for the body.

“They may smell good, but typically they’re not great for your body,” Jackson said. “They either do nothing, or maybe they’re a little dry and a little damaging.”

According to Jackson, Mountain Gypsy only markets products that have some positive benefit to the body.

Haley explained how they obtain some of the ingredients for their products.

“Most of our products are herbal-based, most of which we forage or grow ourselves,” Haley said. “We plan to do more of that.”

Mountain Gypsy came about because the three women found themselves looking for a project.

“Darla and I have been friends for a long time,” Haley said. “Michelle, I’ve not known her as long but she’s a good friend. It was kind of circumstance, we were searching for something that we wanted to do. Darla is a widow, running her own business. I’m a retired grandmother and because of circumstances I am now raising two grandchildren. Michelle is a cancer survivor. We chose the name “Gypsy” because of fate, a gypsy is wandering and looking for something. And then we chose “Mountain” by choice and heritage. We’re mountain women, born and bred.”

Cole stated Mountain Gypsy is currently in the process of looking for a permanent store location in Harlan.

Mountain Gypsy products can be purchased via the company’s Facebook page as well as at the Mountain Gypsy office above Mount Pleasant Funeral Home.

“We have been opening here once a week, this is a temporary location,” Haley said. “We did not think local folks would want us to be open as much as they do. That’s been a pleasant surprise.”

For more information, visit the Mountain Gypsy Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountaingypsy3/

Joe P. Asher|Daily Enterprise Darla Jackson, Thelma Haley and Michelle Cole, the trio behind Mountain Gypsy Herbs, Inc. show off some of their products.

