QuickBooks classes slated at the Center in Somerset

If your new year’s resolution is to do less paperwork and spend more time running your business, The Center for Rural Development’s Business & Community Training Center has instructor-led classes in QuickBooks for beginner and advanced-level students.

Instructor Carol Whitson will be teaching two classes in January to get you going and keep going with Intuit QuickBooks. QuickBooks is the No. 1 accounting software used by small and medium-sized businesses.

In Get Going with QuickBooks on Jan. 23, students will learn the basic features of QuickBooks to record and track business transactions. This course is designed for individuals who have no prior knowledge of how to use QuickBooks or for individuals who are familiar with the software and want to learn about new features and functionality of QuickBooks 2013.

During the introductory course, students will explore the QuickBooks interface; set up a company and update the chart of accounts; build and manage lists; manage inventory; record a product sale; create invoice for service; and work with bank accounts.

QuickBooks users will continue to build their skills in Keep Going with QuickBooks. The class on Jan. 24 will teach students how to customize forms; use other QuickBooks accounts; create reports; create graphs; track and pay sales tax; prepare payroll; estimate, time track, and job cost; and write letters.

Both classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Center (located at 2292 South U.S. 27 at Traffic Light 15) in Somerset. Students may register for one or both sessions. The deadline to register is five days before the start of each class.

To register for QuickBooks, call Robyn Phillips, training and E-Learning services coordinator, at 606-677-6000 or visit the Business & Community Training Center page at www.centertech.com for a complete list of training opportunities at The Center.

