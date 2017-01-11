First State Financial presents service awards

Photos submitted

First State Financial is very proud of the years of service and experience of their employees. At the annual Christmas dinner in December employees were awarded for their years of service and perfect attendance. Pictured are: Mary K. Mills, 30 years; Glenda Smith, 20 years; and Kristy Burnett, 10 years.

Employees also awarded for their years of service and perfect attendance include, front row: DeDe Killion, 25 years; Shannon Caldwell, five years; Kim Johnson, 25 years; Teresa Francis, 20 years; Tina Baker, 13 years’ perfect attendance; Misty Baker, 15 years. Pictured are, back row: Erika Ramsey, five years; Megan Hopper, five years; Penny Sharp, 10 years; Adam Huber, five years, Amanda Widener, five years; Royice Ealy, 30 years; Astilbe Tribell, five years; and Pam Sutton, 20 years.