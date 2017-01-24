JFWA students travel to Japan

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Three J. Frank White Academy (JFWA) students and a faculty chaperone traveled to Tokyo, Japan, to represent the United States at the World School International Forum (WSIF) was held from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5.

The WSIF, which was initiated in 1997, aims to create a truly borderless entity that will bring together high school students and teachers from all areas of the world for the purpose of helping the participants create their image of an ideal education program. It is designed to train students to adopt a global perspective by becoming receptive to differences and to enable them to form lasting friendships. The program emphasizes the importance of education and cultural awareness. Students and teachers gather from 21 countries to take part each year.

JFWA delegates included students Rachel Harville (Tazewell, Tennessee), Olivia Robertson (Harrogate, Tennessee) and Alex Wright (Cumberland Gap, Tennessee), along with Principal Jarryd Boster (Middlesboro). During the two week forum, the students participated in activities to foster conversation, learned about important world issues, and mastered traditional dances from other cultures. Boster participated in professional development activities with the other educators participating in the forum.

Each forum revolves around a theme, this year the participants focused on “Food and Culture.” Harville, Robertson and Wright prepared for the trip by researching topics dealing with food and culture. They prepared to participate in mock trials aimed at tackling problems facing communities around the world related to food. The JFWA delegates also prepared a presentation to educate their fellow participants about their school, community and what it is like to live in the United States.

A team made up of Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) and/or J. Frank White Academy students has represented the United States since the program’s inception. World School has been hosted by a number of different countries including Japan, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom. LMU hosted the World School annual forum in 2002 and 2012 during its only occurrences in the United States.

The J. Frank White Academy is a private coeducational college preparatory school located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University and serves students grades 4-12 from Claiborne, Union, Campbell and Hancock counties in Tennessee; Bell County, Kentucky; and Lee County, Virginia. For more information contact the Academy Office at 869-6234 or visit www.lmunet.edu/academy.

Photo submitted J. Frank White Academy students Rachel Harville, Olivia Robertson and Alex Wright traveled to Tokyo, Japan to participate in World School International Forum