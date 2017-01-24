Students learn about conservation camps

Photo submitted

Lone Jack School Center’s Family Resource Youth Service Coordinator Sheila Fuson, scheduled Conservationist, Mr. Alton, to visit the school’s fifth grade class on Jan. 11 to discuss the opportunities for summer camp, conservation camps and Camp Earl Wallace. Mr. Alton tried to interest the students in the camps by discussing the activities, responsibilities, meals, classes, lessons and rewards that could be earned at the camp. He distributed information to inform students how to become involved in a fun-filled summer