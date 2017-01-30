Barter Players to stage ‘The Giver’ next week

The Barter Players will stage The Giver at Lee Theatre on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

The program is presented by Pro Art and the Town of Pennington Gap as part of the Lee County Cultural Arts Series.

Jonas’ world is under control and safe. There is no war, or fear, or pain. There are also no choices. Every person is assigned a role in the community. But when Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver — to receive and keep the memories of the community.

Now Jonas will learn the truth about life — and the hypocrisy of his safe world. Through this astonishing and moving adaptation, discover what it means to grow up, to grow wise, and to take control of your own destiny.

Sponsors are the Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, C. Bascom Slemp Foundation and Town of Pennington Gap.

Tickets are $10 for adults; K-12 and college students are admitted free. UVa-Wise students receive cultural credit for attending this event.

For information or assistance for those with special needs, call Pro-Art at 276-376-4520 or visit www.proartva.org.

Photo submitted The Giver will be presented at Lee Theatre on Feb. 9 as part of the Lee County Cultural Arts Series.