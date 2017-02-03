Restraining your dog safely

Hobo the Wonder Dog lost a friend on Christmas Day when the car she was traveling in was involved in an accident. Losing a pet is especially difficult when knowing there was something you could have done differently to have prevented the tragedy. Learning from the loss of Hobo’s friend may help save you and your trusted friend from the same fate. Restraining your pet not only protects Fido it also protects you.

Statistics estimate there are 34.4 million households in the United States that travel with their pets and 80 percent of those animals are estimated to be unrestrained. I could not find statistics on the number of dogs injured or killed in motor vehicle accidents. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s 2013 statistics, there were 5.7 million automobile crashes with 1.6 million injuries and 32,719 fatalities. Without statistical data, it is difficult to estimate the number of pets involved in motor vehicle accidents.

The importance of restraining your dog can be illustrated by using Hobo’s weight of 50 pounds. If the car he is traveling in crashes at a speed of 25mph, it can project him forward with a force equal to 40 times his weight. In this example Hobo the Wonder Dog would become a 2,000 pound impact force. This force would more than likely be fatal to him and could prove fatal to occupants in the vehicle as well.

So how do we protect ourselves and our pets when traveling? With many types of restraining devices on the market there is one to fit your dog and budget. Hobo the Wonder Dog is restrained by a Kurgo harness and seat belt attachment—cost about $30. These products are available locally at River Dog Bakery on Kingston Pike, Chewy.com, and about anywhere pet supplies are sold. This is not an endorsement of any one product. There are many safety products to choose from on the market today. We recommend before you purchase any safety restraint device you do your due diligence.

What if you are involved in an accident and Fido is injured will your automobile insurance cover your veterinarian expenses? I called my State Farm Insurance Agent to inquire. State Farm Insurance will not cover veterinarian expenses of a pet as a result of an accident. I have heard some insurance companies do cover pets as part of their comprehensive coverage. Checking with your insurance company on your coverage is always a good idea. Hobo the Wonder dog has health insurance to cover accidents and illness wherever he is and when he travels.

Hobo the Wonder Dog loves to travel and keeping him happy and safe is a top priority. Restrain your pet for the safety of everyone traveling with you. Safety harnesses cost about $30 to $75 and is a small cost when considering safety, peace of mind, and the health of your pet.

Life is better with a well restrained dog — woof!

Hobo the Wonder Dog, Your guide to travel, health and fun.

