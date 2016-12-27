To place an event in the Community Calendar, email: [email protected] ; fax: 606-573-0042 attention Bethany Key; or drop a written copy of the announcement by our office at 1275 North 25th Street, Middlesboro. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.middlesborodailynews.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

DECEMBER

The MIDDLESBORO SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER has several activities planned for the month. BINGO will be on Mondays throughout the month. The Bookmobile visited at 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 13, then every other Tuesday. The Senior Center is open Mon. through Fri. from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Come enjoy the new exercise room or chair exercises, play some shuffleboard, cards, checkers, dominoes, color some Christmas pages or just come and talk with friends and have lunch at 11:30 a.m.

DEC. 31, JAN. 1

ST. JULIAN CHURCH, located at 118 E. Chester Ave. in Middlesboro has the following services scheduled: Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, Solemnity of Mary – 6 p.m.; Jan. 1, New Years Day, Solemnity of Mary – 11 a.m.

JAN. 1

ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, located on Virginia Avenue in Pineville has the following services scheduled: Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, Solemnity of Mary – 9 a.m.

JAN. 2

Cumberland Chapter #170 of the Order of the Eastern Star will hold their MONTHLY MEETING on Jan. 2 at the Lodge Hall located on Dr. Thomas Walker Rd., one mile west of Rose Hill, Virginia. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 9

Martin’s Station Masonic Lodge # 188, A.F. & A.M. located on Dr. Thomas Walker Rd, one mile west of Rose Hill, Virginia, will have their regular STATED COMMUNICATION on Jan. 9. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Members and visiting brethren are encouraged to attend.

• • • • • • •

The Bell County JOB CLUB recently began meeting at the Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library, located at 126 North 20th Street in Middlesboro. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Brian Good at 606-337-3044 or check out Facebook at ekcep.

DONATIONS are needed to continue upkeep and maintenance of the Thompson Chapel Cemetery in New Tazewell, Tennessee. These donations are used to cut grass and keep the cemetery presentable. Donations to the cemetery fund can be given in honor of or memory of a loved one or friend. Also, family members need to check their family monuments as they may need to be restored. Donations can be sent to: Brenda Burchfield, in care of First Century Bank, P.O. Box 159, Tazewell, TN 37879. For more information, call 423-489-9498.

The Bell County COUNCIL ON LITERACY (Middlesboro Learning Center) is now located on the campus of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College at 100 College Road in the classroom building, room 324. All services are free of charge. For more information, call the new phone number at 606-248-2014.

VOLUNTEERS are sought at the Middlesboro Senior Citizens Center for activity assistants, answering the phone, welcoming seniors and visitors, filing, crafting, historians, entertainment, instructors in tai chi, other forms of senior exercise and a variety of educational topics for seniors. For more information, call 606-248-2990 or stop by the center.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Mondays from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or [email protected]

The Lighthouse HOMELESS SHELTER, located at 117 South Pine Street in Pineville, is open seven days a week. For more information, call 606-337-9736.

Kentucky JOB CORPS, located in Prestonsburg, is open to motivated, young people ages 16-24 meeting the federal income guidelines. The program offers career training, high school and college courses, job search assistance, housing and medical benefits. For more information, contact Cynthia Bohon at 606-433-5336 (office), 606-224-1722 (cell) or [email protected]

Lighthouse Lifeline of Bell County non-residential SUPPORT GROUPS are held at the Lighthouse Mission Center, located at 3609 Hwy. 119 in Pineville. For more information, contact Sharon Teaney at 606-269-2187 or Ules Baker at 606-670-1949. Men’s and women’s support groups meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Youth support groups (ages 10-18) meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Lighthouse RAY OF HOPE Children’s Advocacy Center, located at 3619 Hwy. 119 in Pineville, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For information, call 606-337-9955.

The “Something Different” NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS group meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at the First Christian Church of Middlesboro, located at 2130 Cumberland Avenue. Meetings are open.

Lighthouse Mission Center, located at 3609 Hwy. 119 in Pineville, will have FOOD GIVEAWAYS at 11:30 a.m. on the third and fourth Tuesday of each month. Emergency food boxes are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 606-337-1834.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. each first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you face financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

GED CLASSES will be held on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Career Training Center, located at 980 Old Bell High Road off of U.S. 119 in Pineville. For more information, call 606-337-9955.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Applications are available for the Lighthouse MEDICAL CLINIC, located at 3619 Hwy. 119 in Pineville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Visits are by appointment only. For more information, call 606-337-9955.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS will meet at the Living Clean Group Wallsend Community Room in Pineville. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. on Mondays; at noon on Wednesdays, closed for addicts only; and at 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 606-499-0238 or 606-302-6972.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.

Cumberland Gap ARTISTS CO-OP hosts private parties for birthdays, holidays, special events, corporate events and more. All art supplies are furnished for your group along with soft drinks and water — you can bring hors d’oeuvres, cake, etc., and your favorite beverage. For more information, contact Cora Howard at 606-269-1281 or 423-869-0046.