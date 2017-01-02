A cold start to the new year

Ray Welch | Daily News
Several people braved the cold weather for the annual Polar Bear Dip, held at noon on Jan. 1. The Little Congress Bicycle Museum in Cumberland Gap hosts their annual event at Gap Creek in front of the museum. Anyone may participate by plunging into the cold creek water to start the new year off.
