To place an event in the Community Calendar, email: [email protected] ; fax: 606-573-0042 attention Bethany Key; or drop a written copy of the announcement by our office at 1275 North 25th Street, Middlesboro. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.middlesborodailynews.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

TODAY-JUNE 30

June is designated by the Humane Society of the United States as ADOPT A SHELTER CAT Month. In honor of that, the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter will pay half of the adoption fee for any cat or kitten adopted from the Bell County Animal Shelter during the month. The usual fee is $70; so, for the month of June, adoptees will pay only $35.

JUNE 11-16

Indian Creek Baptist Church will host VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, Galactic Starveyors, June 11-16 with classes for all age groups. Bible school will be held from 6-8 p.m. on June 11, and from 7-8:45 p.m. June 12-16. A family night celebration will be held on June 16. For more information, call 865-585-7152 or follow the church on Facebook.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church will host Vacation BIBLE SCHOOL beginning from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 11-16 for all ages. Kick off will begin at 5:30 p.m. on June 11. This year’s theme is Galactic Starveyors. There will be crafts, games and snacks.

JUNE 11

The Seal FAMILY REUNION (also known as Seals) will begin at 10:30 a.m. on June 11 at Tazewell Municipal Park, located on Richardson Road in Tazewell, Tennessee. A pot luck meal will be served around 2 p.m. All relatives and friends are invited to attend and bring a covered dish and drink, along with old photographs and family history to share with others. For more information (including descendant names), contact Margaret (Seals) Bull at 423-626-3075, Becky Brummit at 423-566-1211; Kathrine Cook King at 423-581-9550 or Kathy Seals Estep at 423-626-9714.

JUNE 12

Middlesboro Elementary School will hold a special SITE BASE COUNCIL Meeting at 9 a.m. on June 12 at the Middlesboro Board of Education, located at 220 North 20th Street.

Martin’s Station Masonic Lodge No. 188, A.F. & A.M., located on Dr. Thomas Walker Road, one mile west of Rose Hill, Virginia, will have their Stated Communication on June 12. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Members and visiting brethren are encouraged to attend.

JUNE 13

There will be a BOONE TRACE planning workshop, led by a National Park Service consultant, at 6 p.m. on June 13 at the Bell Theatre, located at 114 West Kentucky Avenue in Pineville. The session, sponsored by Friends of Boone Trace, will be held to develop and preserve a Boone Trace Trail through Bell County. The session is open to the public, everyone is invited. Refreshments will be provided.

JUNE 14

GROUP SESSIONS by Bell County Peace in Kentucky Homes Network will start on June 14, beginning at 6 p.m. in the counseling room of First Baptist Church, located at 2300 Cumberland Avenue. To help couples build healthier relationships through better communication, sessions seek to address issues of anger and argument through positive focus. Sessions will be led by Jim Woodring, family relations counselor. For more information, call 606-337-2373 or 606-269-4874 or email [email protected]

JUNE 14-17

Vacation BIBLE SCHOOL at First Baptist Church of Ewing will be held June 14-16. Dinner will be served for kids at from 5:30-6 p.m. and VBS will be from 6-8:30 p.m. The theme is Camp Out Getting S’more of Jesus. There will be games, singing, crafts and s’mores. A block party will conclude the bible school on June 17 with fun, food games and prizes.

JUNE 15

Middlesboro ARH Hospital will host its women’s health series, LUNCH & LEARN, on June 15 in the hospital classroom, located near the MRI entrance at the back of the hospital. Christy Johnson, APRN, will present “Taking Care of Your Skin.” Adult women of all ages are invited. Lunch will be served at noon, and the program will last from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Lunch is free and there will be an opportunity to win a door prize. To reserve your lunch, call 606-242-1222. Due to limited seating, reservations are required.

JUNE 16

Martin’s Station Masonic Lodge No. 188, located on Dr. Thomas Walker Road west of Rose Hill, Virginia, will have a FISH & CHICKEN DINNER from 4-7:30 p.m. on June 16. The menu will be chicken tenders, fries, baked beans, slaw, hushpuppies, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8; age 6-12, $6. Carry out available. Proceeds will benefit the lodge’s Scholarship & Benevolence Fund.

JUNE 21-24

The BELL COUNTY FAIR will be held June 21-24 at the fairgrounds, located at Fourmile, featuring a rodeo, car show, carnival rides, truck and tractor pull, ziplines and a concert featuring Colt Ford. Gates open at 5 p.m., and admission is $5. For more information, visit bellcountyfair.com.

JUNE 24

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL at Riverview Baptist Church, Harrogate, Tennessee, will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24. Learn about David and the draw bridge to the King. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For transportation, call Tim Hatfield at 865-585-1544.

JUNE 26-30

Vacation BIBLE SCHOOL at Gibson Station Missionary Baptist Church will be held from 7-9 p.m. June 26-30. There will be games, crafts, puppet show, and a friendly competition that will end with a loser and a dunking booth. The them is Operation Artic, Exploring the Coolest Book on the Planet (the Bible). Classes for adults and children of all ages.

JULY 1

New Beginning Baptist Church, located at 2305 Highway 63 in Harrogate, Tennessee will host the annual GOD & COUNTRY CELEBRATION at 6 p.m. on July 1 in the church’s outdoor amphitheater. There will be free food, live music and fireworks. Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. For more information, call the church at 423-869-7378.

JULY 8

The ‘Old’ Bell County High School PICNIC will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 8 at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Hwy. 119 in Pineville. Bring a covered dish.

JULY 18-20

The Bell County UK Cooperative Extension Service will be offering #ADULTING 101 classes July 18-20 at Pine Mountain Resort State Park for ages 17-20. If you are leaving home and need to know how to survive on your own, then these are the classes for you. The class schedule includes: July 18 at 1 p.m., Cooking; July 19 at 1 p.m., Money Management/Where Does Your Money Go; July 20 at 10 a.m., Laundry 101 and Car Stuff 101. Registration is limited. For more information or to register, call the office at 606-337-2376.

• • • • • • •

Anyone that has a loved one buried at Hack Hurst Evans Cemetery is encouraged to send DONATIONS to help with mowing and upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to: Thomas Dalton, P.O. Box 66, Tazewell, TN 37879.

DONATIONS are needed for the Cook-Pleasant View Cemetery. Send donations to: Imogene Nunn, 1024 Elm Street, Tazewell, TN 37879.

The Bell County JOB CLUB recently began meeting at the Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library, located at 126 North 20th Street in Middlesboro. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Brian Good at 606-337-3044 or check out Facebook at ekcep.

The Bell County COUNCIL ON LITERACY (Middlesboro Learning Center) is now located on the campus of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College at 100 College Road in the classroom building, room 324. All services are free of charge. For more information, call the new phone number at 606-248-2014.

VOLUNTEERS are sought at the Middlesboro Senior Citizens Center for activity assistants, answering the phone, welcoming seniors and visitors, filing, crafting, historians, entertainment, instructors in tai chi, other forms of senior exercise and a variety of educational topics for seniors. For more information, call 606-248-2990 or stop by the center.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Mondays from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or [email protected]

The Lighthouse HOMELESS SHELTER, located at 117 South Pine Street in Pineville, is open seven days a week. For more information, call 606-337-9736.

Kentucky JOB CORPS, located in Prestonsburg, is open to motivated, young people ages 16-24 meeting the federal income guidelines. The program offers career training, high school and college courses, job search assistance, housing and medical benefits. For more information, contact Cynthia Bohon at 606-433-5336 (office), 606-224-1722 (cell) or [email protected]

Lighthouse Lifeline of Bell County non-residential SUPPORT GROUPS are held at the Lighthouse Mission Center, located at 3609 Hwy. 119 in Pineville. For more information, contact Sharon Teaney at 606-269-2187 or Ules Baker at 606-670-1949. Men’s and women’s support groups meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Youth support groups (ages 10-18) meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Lighthouse RAY OF HOPE Children’s Advocacy Center, located at 3619 Hwy. 119 in Pineville, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For information, call 606-337-9955.

The “Something Different” NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS group meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at the First Christian Church of Middlesboro, located at 2130 Cumberland Avenue. Meetings are open.

Lighthouse Mission Center, located at 3609 Hwy. 119 in Pineville, will have FOOD GIVEAWAYS at 11:30 a.m. on the third and fourth Tuesday of each month. Emergency food boxes are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 606-337-1834.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. each first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you face financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

GED CLASSES will be held on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Career Training Center, located at 980 Old Bell High Road off of U.S. 119 in Pineville. For more information, call 606-337-9955.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Applications are available for the Lighthouse MEDICAL CLINIC, located at 3619 Hwy. 119 in Pineville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Visits are by appointment only. For more information, call 606-337-9955.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS will meet at the Living Clean Group Wallsend Community Room in Pineville. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. on Mondays; at noon on Wednesdays, closed for addicts only; and at 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 606-499-0238 or 606-302-6972.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.