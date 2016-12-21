Bell Co. EMS honored

The Bell County Fiscal Court met in its regular session this month.

Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock called the court to order and conducted opening procedures. The Deputy Court Clerk called the roll as Debbie Grambrel was not present. The minutes of the Fiscal Court meeting of Nov. 7 were approved.

Brock then recognized Mark Fojtek, AMO Base Supervisor and Lead Pilot, from PHI Air Medical. Fojtek presented an award to the Bell County EMS for their work with PMI Air Medical.

The next order of business of the court were payment of bills and acceptance of the treasurer’s financial statement for the last month.

The Sheriff’s claim sheet for fee account was accepted. The court then approved a 2017 fee account for the Bell County Clerk and an annual order setting maximum amounts for deputies and assistants for the Bell County Clerk’s office.

The court also approved the fee account budget for the Bell County Sheriff and an annual order setting maximum amounts for deputies and assistants.

The magistrates approved payments to Hinkle Contracting Company LLC and Willis Paving Inc. for blacktopping various county roads. The court then accepted checks from the Court Clerk and Sheriff. The last item of business taken by the Court was the approval of payment to Abner’s Heating for repair of an HVAC unit for the Bell EMS. The meeting was then adjourned.

