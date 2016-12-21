Invasive cardiologist joins MARH

Middlesboro ARH Cardiac Services

Cardiac Stress Testing — Patient walks on a treadmill while a nuclear medicine camera takes pictures of the heart. Cardiac Catheterization Invasive imaging procedure that tests for heart and coronary artery disease by allowing a cardiologist to actually see how well your heart is functioning through x-ray images.

Electrocardiogram (EKG) — A simple, painless test that records the heart’s electrical activity, showing how fast your heart is beating and whether the rhythm is steady or irregular.

Holter Monitor — The monitor records the patient’s heart rhythms over a 24- to 48- hour period during normal activity.

Echocardiography (Echo) — A painless test using sound waves to create moving pictures of you heart, revealing the size and shape of your heart.