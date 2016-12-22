Board members thanked for service

Board members Charlotte Webb, Jeff Greene and JJ Jones were given a token of appreciation for their service from the Middlesboro Board of Education during the regular meeting on Dec. 20.

Also during the meeting, Michele Schneider spoke about receiving a two-year preschool partnership grant to give at-risk children extra assistance. The grant will provide for extended care days Monday through Friday until 5 p.m. Students will be receiving an application soon and they will be reviewed after winter break. The program is aimed to begin in early February.

The board voted to approve a change order for undercut and soil remediation at the MHS track resurfacing project in the amount of $102,423.43. This will allow construction to continue despite unexpected problems including removing more than 40 inches of old track and debris from underneath the old track.

Kevin Cheek from Sherman Carter Barnhart Architecture Firm said that the press box construction is moving along and he hopes it will be completed by the first meet of the season.

Additional steps will need to be taken before Cheek is able to sign off on the completion checklists for the previously completed construction at all three schools.

MES Principal Anthony Maxwell spoke about the growth in reading and math scores since mid-August, noting that several students have doubled their scores. He thanked community members for their help during the Roho and Middlesboro Police Department Christmas events for kids and always notices a thankfulness and positive change in the students when they have something new that they were in need of.

MMS Principal Bill Jones spoke to the board about the approximate 40 percent increase in scores for MAP testing.

“Teachers and students have been working harder and smarter every day and that’s shown in the scores. We’ve figured out how much we’ve done and we’re very pleasantly surprised,” said Jones.

MHS Principal Bobby Bennett announced that the junior varsity Academic Team won several noteworthy awards at the JV Challenge which was recently held at Bell County High School.

He also spoke about the work the students have been putting into advancing their scores, which he hopes will show in the results from the standardized tests in the spring.

