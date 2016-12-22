Wilder honored with retirement party

Middlesboro Fire Department Chief Tim Wilder was honored Thursday with a retirement party.

Although it was planned as a surprise, Wilder found out about it during Tuesday’s Middlesboro City Council meeting during which the plan was announced.

Many coworkers, friends and family joined Wilder in the celebration.

Wilder began his 36-year career with the city in 1980 as a dispatcher for the Middlesboro Police Department. He then went to work for the fire department years later, making his way up the ranks until his appointment to chief in 1996.

When asked what he will do after dedicating so much time to the city, Wilder said he would take a few months off and then “simply travel.”

Wilder will serve his last day on Dec. 31.

Information courtesy of The Big One WRIL.

Photo courtesy of The Big One WRIL Several were on hand Thursday to celebrate the retirement of Middlesboro Fire Department Chief Tim Wilder. From left, Capt. Sanders, Capt. England, Wilder and former City Councilman Ronnie Carter. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Wilder-Retirement-2.jpg Photo courtesy of The Big One WRIL Several were on hand Thursday to celebrate the retirement of Middlesboro Fire Department Chief Tim Wilder. From left, Capt. Sanders, Capt. England, Wilder and former City Councilman Ronnie Carter. Photo courtesy of The Big One WRIL Chief Tim Wilder with his family. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Wilder-Retirement-3.jpg Photo courtesy of The Big One WRIL Chief Tim Wilder with his family. Photo courtesy of The Big One WRIL Members of the Middlesboro Fire Department and EMS help to honor retiring Fire Chief Tim Wilder. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Wilder-Retirement.jpg Photo courtesy of The Big One WRIL Members of the Middlesboro Fire Department and EMS help to honor retiring Fire Chief Tim Wilder.

Spent 36 years with city of Middlesboro