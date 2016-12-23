Pet of the Week

Photo submitted
Meet Stella! She is looking for a forever home who has chew toys, room to run and a pal to cuddle with. The adoption fee includes a vet exam at a participating office, shots and neuter/spay surgery. If you are interested in meeting Stella or any of the other adoptable animals, the Bell County Animal Shelter can be reached at 606-337-6331.
