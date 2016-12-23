Man allegedly fights officer

A Middlesboro man was handed several charges yesterday after allegedly running from police and fighting with an officer .

Middlesboro Police Officer Barry Cowan states in his citation that he was traveling on KY 74 near Yellow Creek School when he was passed by 31-year-old Jerry Lee Marlow speeding in his 1996 white Honda. Cowan stated that he attempted to pull Marlow over, but he refused, leading the officer on a high-speed chase that reached over 100 miles per hour.

At one point Cowan states that Marlow crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, forcing several vehicles to the shoulder of the roadway. Cowan said that Marlow turned onto a side road, ran the car into a ditch line, causing damage to the vehicle, then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

When Cowan caught up to Marlow near Hwy. 441 he stated in the citation that Marlow stood “toe-to-toe” with him and allegedly tried to fight him.

During the altercation Cowan received cuts to his face and his uniform was torn.

Marlow is now facing multiple charges including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving and fleeing or evading police.

According to the citation Marlow was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Information courtesy of The Big One WRIL.

