Former Bell Co. jailer arrested

An arrest warrant was served on a Bell County Deputy Jailer Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, Trooper Josh Messer served the warrant at 5:35 p.m. on Richard Hoskins, 34, of Middlesboro.

The warrant charges Hoskins with five counts of official misconduct and one count of promoting contraband.

The release states that KSP Detective Jake Wilson received a complaint on Hoskins, who was a Deputy Jailer working at the Bell County Detention Center.

Through the investigation, Wilson determined that Hoskins was allegedly receiving money from inmates and taking the inmates contraband into the Detention Center. Hoskins allegedly received money orders and cash from the inmates and would keep the money that was left over from the transactions.

Hoskins admitted to doing this on several occasions. Hoskins worked at the Detention Center as a Deputy Jailer from September 13, 2016 until December 20.

Hoskins was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released at 6:48 p.m.

The case is still under investigation by Wilson.

Bell County Jailer Gary Ferguson told WRIL that when he was elected to his position he would do the job to the best of his ability. He said he expects that those under his supervision to follow the rules and policies he set forth, and that he has to be able to trust those working for the facility.

Ferguson also said that this arrest was prompted after an internal investigation was performed and the evidence was turned over to the Kentucky State Police.

Some information for this article from The Big One WRIL.

Richard Hoskins http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Richard-Hoskins.jpg Richard Hoskins

Charged with misconduct, promoting contraband