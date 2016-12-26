Grubbs retiring from Home Federal Bank

Home Federal Bank announced that in December, Edna Grubbs, will retire after a 35-year career with the bank.

Grubbs, a graduate of Cumberland High School, started her banking career with Home Federal Bank in 1981 as a teller in the Harlan Branch. She is a graduate of South East Community College and Kentucky Business College.

In Grubbs’ over three-decade career, she has been an exceptional employee for Home Federal Bank.

“On behalf of Home Federal Bank and its Board of Directors, we want to thank Edna for her years of service, her smiling face and her friendship,” explained Alex Cook, President/CEO.

“It has been my pleasure and privilege to work with some of the best in the banking business and with people who care and respect their community and fellow man. It has also been my pleasure not only to serve my home community of Harlan, but also the community of Middlesboro. Home Federal Bank gave me the opportunity to raise and support my daughter with dignity and pride, for that I will always be grateful. I will miss each and every one I have worked with through the years,” stated Edna Grubbs.

The new retiree said she is planning on taking some college courses, start back to her love of quilting, travel and spend time with her grandkids.

Home Federal Bank will be serving refreshments in the lobby from 11 a.m until 2 p.m. at the Middlesboro Branch on Dec. 29. Everyone is welcome to celebrate Grubbs’ retirement.

Edna Grubbs http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_HFB-Edna-Grubbs.jpg Edna Grubbs