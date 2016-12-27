New year, new goals

As the glittering ball drops at midnight Saturday, calendars will change to 2017 and the new year will have begun. Across the globe, people will be singing Auld Lang Syne, popping champagne and sharing a kiss with their loved one in hopes of a prosperous new year.

Modern traditions for New Year’s Eve can include banging pots and pans outdoors, ringing bells, tooting party horns and lighting fireworks. These traditions are rooted in ancient times, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Guns were fired in Thailand and the early American colonies to ward off demons and darkness from the new year.

Traditions surrounding food are also common, including a dish called Hoppin’ John which can be a spicy mix of cabbage, pork and black eyed peas representing good fortune and health. Circle- or ring-shaped pastries such as American doughnuts, French bannocks or Dutch ollie bollen are said to symbolize ‘coming full circle’, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

After consuming all of the delicious new year delicacies, it might be time to think about resolutions for a healthier lifestyle. Many people vow to stop bad habits such as smoking, drinking or biting their nails. Other people opt to begin working out at gyms or eating healthier beginning on Jan. 1.

According to Nielsen Newswire, in 2016 the top 5 resolutions were to stay fit and healthy, lose weight, enjoy life to the fullest, spend less and save more and spend more time with family and friends. By the time the first week has come and gone, many people have already abandoned their resolutions.

Experts suggest that to stick with your resolutions or goals for the new year, engaging in a goal setting process is the most fail-proof way to ensure your 2017 goals were not wasted.

To celebrate the end of 2016, Pine Mountain State Resort Park will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Bash beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. The event will include music by DJ John Day, snacks, party favors and a balloon drop. Tickets are $10 per person. The lodge restaurant will also be open from 5 p.m until 9 p.m.

