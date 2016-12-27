Park to host First Day Hike

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its annual First Day Hike on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Join park staff for a guided walking tour of the museum grounds, and along the beautiful Greenbelt Trail of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The hike will focus on some of the historic homes in the area before joining the Greenbelt for a two-mile hike along the Powell River.

Participants will receive a special collector’s edition First Day Hike bumper sticker.

For more information, please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.

