First Day Hike Kicks Off WRSP’s 2017 Event Season

EWING, Va. — Wilderness Road State Park enjoyed tremendous success with their programs and events in 2016 and now they turn their attention to upcoming 2017 season, which kicks off on Sunday, January 1 with their annual First Day Hike.

Enjoy a fresh new start to a brand new year with two special hikes. Both hikes are rated easy and are great for families.

Join interpretive ranger Jesse Henderson for an informative hike around one of the park’s newest trails featuring a winter theme. The guided hike begins at 2 p.m., with participants asked to meet at the park’s Visitor Center. From there, Henderson will take hikers along the easy rated trail around the Indian Camp in search of signs of life. “Oftentimes, this time of year, with the grass brown and the leaves all gone, it appears everything is dead,” says Henderson. “But, in fact, if we look close, there are signs of life all around us, some of which are preparing for the new year ahead.”

Henderson says participants will see that trees produce buds in late fall, which last through the winter, so they can get a jumpstart for when spring arrives. “We may also see birds foraging for food. And some of these birds we may see are only here in the winter,” he explained. “You never know what we may see on this hike.” Can’t make the ranger-led hike? A self-guided hike around Martin’s Station (about .5 mile) will be available throughout the day (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). This hike takes you from a modern setting into a glimpse of winter on the 18th century Virginia frontier.

Hikers will visit stops on the easy rated trail with information about the bison that grazed in the area, the river cane Boone tagged the Beargrass, the Indian camp, Joseph Martin’s first cabin, the blacksmith shop, Martin’s Station fort, and the Robinson cabin; an authentic 18th century structure recently relocated to the park. A brochure will provide details for the self-guided hike, including what Mother Nature had in store for those settlers who navigated the Wilderness Road during winter’s harshest times.

Jan. 1 is a free park entrance day. Participants may receive a special bumper sticker for participating.

For more information, please call the park at 276-445-3065, via email: [email protected] or by visiting the Friends of Wilderness Road State Park’s website: www.friendsofwildernessroad.org.

Photo submitted Wilderness Road State Park will hold its annual First Day Hike on Jan. 1 beginning at 2 p.m.