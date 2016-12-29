Council honors several

This month’s Middlesboro City Council meeting was called to order by Mayor Bill Kelley. Following the opening ceremony the Mayor asked for the roll call. All councilpersons were present except Lucas Carter and Kevin Barnett.

The first order of business was to approve various reports and city bills. Then approval of the previous City Council meeting minutes. The council next approved a resolution honoring the late Mayor Ben Hickman.

Also discussed was a resolution to honor c. Wilder was given a special retirement luncheon at the Main Station on December 22.

The council then approved ad valorem tax refunds due to over payment for Helen Harris, Don and Jean Coleman and Commercial Bank. Committee reports were the next item of business taken by the council before adjournment.

Ray Welch | Daily News During the Middlesboro City Council recognized Councilman Gary Mills, left, and Middlesboro Fire Chief Tim Wilder for their years of service to the city.

Hickman, Wilder and Mills recognized for service