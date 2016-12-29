Drug paraphernalia found in jail

PINEVILLE — Drug paraphernalia was found in the Bell County Detention Center Tuesday, according to a news release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

The release states that at approximately 6:30 p.m. Bell County Jailer Gary Ferguson contacted Sheriff Mitch Williams regarding information that had been obtained indicating illegal contraband had been smuggled into the Bell County Detention Center.

At the direction of Williams, Deputy Nick Capps and K-9 Jax were dispatched to conduct a search of the Bell County Detention Center with the assistance of Deputy James Taulbee.

During the search Jax alerted the deputies to several items, including a pipe allegedly containing methamphetamine residue and tobacco wrapped in electrical tape.

No one has been charged at this time pending an internal investigation by the staff of the Bell County Detention Center.

According to the release, this is an ongoing effort by Ferguson to eradicate drugs from the Detention Center, with the assistance of Williams and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Bell Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Capps and K-9 Jax, with the assistance of Deputy James Taulbee, conduct a search of the Bell County Detention Center. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_jail-meth-bust.jpg Photo courtesy of Bell Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Capps and K-9 Jax, with the assistance of Deputy James Taulbee, conduct a search of the Bell County Detention Center. Photo courtesy of Bell Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jax alerted deputies to several items, including this pipe allegedly containing methamphetamine residue. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_jail-meth-pipe.jpg Photo courtesy of Bell Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jax alerted deputies to several items, including this pipe allegedly containing methamphetamine residue.