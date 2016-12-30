Posted on by

Pet of the Week


Photo submitted Meet Grace! She is looking for a forever home with has plenty of room to run, chew toys and a pal to cuddle with. The adoption fee includes a vet exam at a participating office, shots and neuter/spay surgery. If you are interested in meeting Grace or any of the other adoptable animals, the Bell County Animal Shelter can be reached at 606-337-6331.


Photo submitted

Meet Grace! She is looking for a forever home with has plenty of room to run, chew toys and a pal to cuddle with. The adoption fee includes a vet exam at a participating office, shots and neuter/spay surgery. If you are interested in meeting Grace or any of the other adoptable animals, the Bell County Animal Shelter can be reached at 606-337-6331.

Photo submitted Meet Grace! She is looking for a forever home with has plenty of room to run, chew toys and a pal to cuddle with. The adoption fee includes a vet exam at a participating office, shots and neuter/spay surgery. If you are interested in meeting Grace or any of the other adoptable animals, the Bell County Animal Shelter can be reached at 606-337-6331.
http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_grace.jpgPhoto submitted Meet Grace! She is looking for a forever home with has plenty of room to run, chew toys and a pal to cuddle with. The adoption fee includes a vet exam at a participating office, shots and neuter/spay surgery. If you are interested in meeting Grace or any of the other adoptable animals, the Bell County Animal Shelter can be reached at 606-337-6331.
comments powered by Disqus