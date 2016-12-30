Calebs named Chief District Engineer for District 11

MANCHESTER — G. Michael Calebs has been named Chief District Engineer (CDE) for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 office in Manchester. Calebs was named acting CDE in October.

Prior to being named acting CDE, Calebs was the Engineering Branch Manager for Project Development and Preservation in the KYTC District 11 office. Calebs has worked in District 11 since May 1989, serving as a project engineer, resident engineer, construction engineer, branch manager of maintenance, branch manager of traffic/operations and branch manager for project delivery and preservation. In 2007, Calebs served as District 11’s chief district engineer.

Calebs graduated from the University of Kentucky with a civil engineering degree and earned a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Cumberland College. Calebs is a Laurel County native.

The District 11 office serves Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie and Whitley Counties.

G. Michael Calebs http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_KYTC-Calebs-clr.jpg G. Michael Calebs