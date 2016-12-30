JFWA announces honor roll

J. Frank White Academy Principal Jarryd Boster has announced the honor roll for the first nine weeks for grades four through 12 at the J. Frank White Academy on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University.

Students receiving High Honors (all As) include fourth graders Ellie Lintelman-Nadar, Alyssa Sharp and Shashi Verma; fifth graders Michael Begley, Grayson DeBusk, Olivia Johnson, Alexandra Snodgrass, Elnur Usmonov, Joshua Wilkerson and Ella Wynn; sixth graders Lexi Brock, Dalton Brown, Elizabeth Cooper, Olivia Cowan, Amanda Kotlar, Mary LeBoeuf and Steven Lintelman-Nadar; seventh graders Connor Foster and Makayla Leake; ninth graders Jadon Hopkins, Nicholas Lockhart, Tameka Lowe, Alan Luc, Katherine Messer and Simon Strickland; 10th graders Jayden Fisher, Alaina Graham, Bridget LeBoeuf, Rose Mountain, Sophia Nichols, Bailey Patton, Maximilian Slowinski and Ray Spade; 11th graders Isaac Duncan, Rachel Harville, Nicole Hasson, Shayla Poynter, Olivia Robertson, Brianna Tinnel and Alexander Wright; and 12th graders Cassidy Carroll, Cassidy Edwards, Leah Ellison, Rebecca Loveless, Isaiah Nichols, Lucas Payne, Shane Stevens and Emme Younce.

Students receiving Honors (all As and one B) include fourth graders Anna Graham, Evalyn Owens and Avery Thompson; fifth graders Taylor Kohlmeyer, Alisha Snodgrass and Jeremiah Williamson; sixth graders Sarah Bradley and Russell Robards; seventh graders Macy Caldwell, Gabriela Garcia and Jaymin Huddleston; eighth grader Talyn Dibrell; ninth graders Austin Boger, Beraya Piercy, Justin Poland, Anna Posey, Ethan Ramsey and Carson Shumate; 10th graders Madison Acuff and William DeBusk; 11th graders Bailey Brewer and Nolan Pratt; and 12th graders Kaylor Neely and Shayla Welden.

The J. Frank White Academy is a private coeducational college preparatory school located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University and serves students grades 4-12 from Claiborne, Union, Campbell and Hancock counties in Tennessee; Bell County, Kentucky; and Lee County, Virginia. For more information contact the Academy Office at 423-869-6234 or visit www.lmunet.edu/academy.