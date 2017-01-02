2 caught allegedly making meth

At 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Bell County Deputy Chris Barnes received a tip regarding someone allegedly making methamphetamine at a residence in Middlesboro, according to a news release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

After requesting assistance from Deputies Nick Capps and James Taulbee the tip led Barnes to a residence at Ralph Mays Lane off of KY 74. Once on scene the deputies initially saw a male and female in the driveway, but were led to the shack behind the home when they heard movement inside the structure.

According to the release, the deputies knocked on the door and made contact with 40-year-old Gary Elliot of Middlesboro and 20-year-old Kala Williams, also of Middlesboro. The deputies say they openly observed needles and drug paraphernalia along with tubing and a gas generator which is commonly used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Elliot was sitting in a chair initially and Capps raised him up, reporting that he found spoons filled with morphine.

The pair was taken into custody and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Elliot was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine). He was also served four outstanding warrants for non-support and failure to maintain insurance.

Williams was served two bench warrants.

Gary Elliot http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_meth-mug.jpg Gary Elliot Kala Williams http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_meth-mug-2.jpg Kala Williams