Ball, Rose join LMU board

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lincoln Memorial University Board of Trustees welcomed new members Roger A. Ball and Dr. Carroll E. Rose when it held its fall meetings Nov. 10-11. Additionally, Lynn Duncan rejoined the board following her retirement from the Division of University Advancement.

“Lincoln Memorial University is fortunate to attract such distinguished individuals to serve on our Board of Trustees. Roger Ball, Dr. Carroll Rose and Lynn Duncan bring tremendous experience and expertise to the leadership our fine institution. These new board members will be instrumental in developing the plans and policies that will continue the growth and prosperity of our University,” said President B. James Dawson.

Ball, a life-long resident of Claiborne County, Tennessee, graduated from LMU in 1966 and earned a masters degree from the University of Tennessee in 1970. Following college, he embarked on a career in public education, first serving as the cooperative education coordinator and then as director of vocational education for the Claiborne County School system. He later dedicated his career to his privately-held business interests, including Ball Realty and Auction Company, Ball Construction Company and many other successful endeavors.

Ball serves as president of Powell Valley Electric Cooperative and chairman of the board at Citizens Bank. He has contributed greatly to the economic growth of the region through his participation in organizations, including the Clinch Powell River Valley Association, the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce, Claiborne County Planning Commission, Claiborne County Industrial Development Board, Workforce Investment Board and Lions Club.

Rose graduated from LMU in 1965, attending the alma mater of his mother, sister and brother. In 1967 he completed a masters degree in biochemistry from the University of Tennessee, and in 1971 he earned a medical degree from UT.

Following medical school, Rose joined former LMU Trustee Dr. Meredith Evans in his medical practice. Rose later served as Chief of Surgery at Middlesboro Community Hospital and Chief of Staff at Claiborne County Hospital. He serves on the board of directors at First Century Bank. The Jim Rose Computer Lab at LMU is named for his son, who passed away while he was a student at the J. Frank White Academy.

Rose and his wife, Janice, reside on a family farm in Tazewell, Tennessee, where they enjoy farming and cultivating native species and wildlife management techniques. They have hosted many educational and cultural events at the farm in partnership with county and state wildlife agencies.

Duncan, the wife of Congressman John J. Duncan, Jr., first served LMU as a trustee in the early 2000’s before joining the division of University Advancement as director of major gifts. During her tenure, she raised well over $1 million in gifts and grants. She retired in June. Duncan has served many other organizations in East Tennessee including the Boys and Girls Clubs. The Duncans reside on Norris Lake and have four grown children and 10 grandchildren.

Lynn Duncan returns to board