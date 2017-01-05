Eldridge recognized by national association

The National Association of Small Trucking Companies (NASTC) represents over 7,000 trucking companies in the U.S. and Canada that employ over 90,000 drivers collectively. Each year the association sponsors a driver of the year program to recognize the very best drivers within their group. Among the drivers selected to this year’s team of “Drivers of the Year” was Ricky Eldridge, who drives for Cargo Carrier Corp of New Tazewell.

“As a recipient of this prestigious award, Mr. Ricky Eldridge joins a very elite group that represent the very best of our 90,000 drivers,” according to Buster Anderson, Executive Vice President of NASTC.

“Cargo Carrier Corp is very proud of their drivers and should be very proud of themselves as well,” Anderson added. “It says a lot about a company when they can attract and keep employees of this caliber.”

Eldridge has driven for Cargo Carrier Corp for over ten years and has been a professional driver for over 25 years. He has accumulated over 3,000,000 accident-free miles.

Eldridge was presented his award in Nashville in November at the annual conference of NASTC.

Ricky Eldridge http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ricky.jpg Ricky Eldridge