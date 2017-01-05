Prepare for winter driving

Winter weather is again in the forecast, and with the possibility of snow impacting road conditions local road departments are gearing up to take on any severe weather.

A press release from the Kentucky State Police (KSP) cautions motorists to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions.

“Winter driving can present formidable challenges including sleet, snow, slick roads, freezing temperatures and reduced visibility,” says KSP spokesman Trooper Josh Brashears. “It can be a deadly combination if you’re not prepared.”

According to the press release, KSP reported that slippery roads were the contributing factor in 13,908 crashes and 70 fatalities in 2015. Brashears says the agency relies heavily on its social media platforms to get pertinent information to citizens when winter weather hits the Commonwealth.

“We have had great success using Twitter, Facebook and the KSP Mobile App* to share winter weather updates,” notes Brashears. “We encourage drivers to download the app so they will have real time traffic updates when planning winter travel.”

The release states to meet the challenges of the upcoming winter driving season, KSP reminds drivers to plan ahead, make sure all passengers are properly restrained, drive defensively and ensure their vehicle is properly maintained to handle the effects of cold temperatures.

The release includes other safe winter travel tips such as:

• Check road and weather conditions before you leave by visiting www.goky.ky.gov, an online traffic, roadway information and weather portal operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. It’s user friendly and offers real-time information that is updated every two minutes. (Refrain from calling KSP posts or 911 for road or weather conditions due to high call volume.)

• Reduce speed in wintery conditions.

•Leave early – allow more travel time; expect delays.

• Increase distance between vehicles – the ability to stop is significantly affected on snow covered or icy roadways.

• Clear all windows on your vehicle prior to travel – having unobstructed vision is vital to

avoid running off of the road or having a collision.

• Ensure your windshield washer fluid is full and that you use an anti-ice solution.

• Turn on your vehicle’s headlamps. Remove any dirt, mud or snow.

• Use caution on bridges and overpasses as they are susceptible to freezing before

roadways.

• Avoid using cruise control which can cause a vehicle’s wheels to continue turning on a slippery surface when speed needs to be decreased.

• Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in the event you are stranded for an extended

period of time.

• Charge your cellular phone prior to departure.

• Always dress warmly and keep a blanket in the vehicle.

• Carry a winter survival kit that includes items such as blankets, a first-aid kit, a can and waterproof matches (to melt snow for water), windshield scraper, booster cables, road maps, tool kit, bag of sand or cat litter (to pour on ice or snow for added traction), collapsible shovel, flashlight and extra batteries.

KSP is also requesting travelers to observe for stranded motorists. If you see or suspect that someone is stranded, contact KSP at 1-800-222-5555.

If you get stranded, staying in your vehicle is often the safest choice, says Brashears, who offers these added tips via the press release:

• Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal to rescuers.

• Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area.

• Wrap your entire body, including your head, in blankets, or extra clothing.

• Stay awake. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems.

• Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let air in. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe-this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

• As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve your circulation and stay warmer.

• Do not eat un-melted snow. It will lower your body temperature.

“We ask everyone to please remember to be patient,” says Brashears. “Bad weather often produces an unusually high volume of requests for service. Plus, the capabilities of first responders are limited, which increases response time.”

Joe P. Asher|Daily Enterprise Harlan County Road Crew staff prepared a truck for winter weather duty just as snow began falling on Thursday.

