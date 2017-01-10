Several arrests made in Knox

Five people were arrested Tuesday as the result of a deputy’s stop at a Knox County residence. Two of the arrested are from Bell County.

According to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Mikey Ashurst observed a vehicle stopped at a residence allegedly known for its drug activity, located on Old Stinking Creek Road in Flat Lick. Ashurst’s observation occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When Ashurst checked the vehicle there were two male subjects inside the vehicle. They stated they were waiting on a female subject to come out of the house. According to the report, a person started out of the house and upon seeing the deputy went back inside, slamming the door.

Knox County Deputy Andrew Lawson arrived to assist Ashurst. The deputies went to the front door that was partially open and observed several individuals inside. The deputies made contact with Virgil Jones at the front door. A .25-caliber automatic handgun was allegedly found concealed in Jones’ pants pocket along with a syringe and four small plastic bags of suspected crystal meth.

Jones, 18, of Berea, was arrested and charged with carrying concealed deadly weapon, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the report, four other individuals were arrested on various charges at the same location on Old Stinking Creek Road:

Nakasha M. Mink, 19, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested and charged with giving officer false name. She was also wanted on a Rockcastle County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police and third-degree criminal trespass.

Holly Akers, 24, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication/controlled substance. She was also wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on charges of DUI, reckless driving, license to be in possession, giving officer false name, failure to produce insurance card and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sherry Milsaps, 35, of Flat Lick, was arrested and charged with public intoxication/controlled substance.

Gary W. Messer, 35, of Arjay was arrested on two Bell County Bench Warrants for failure to pay fines on theft by unlawful take charges and failure to produce insurance card.

All five individuals were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Information for this article from The Big One WRIL.

2 Bell County individuals charged