Woman charged with jewel theft

A Middlesboro woman was arrested Jan. 9 for allegedly stealing from a store in the Middlesboro Mall.

According to a citation from the Middlesboro Police Department and a report from The Big One WRIL, Rindy Flanary, 27, entered Brooke Jewelers and began looking at rings. She reportedly asked an employee to see one of the rings, and when handed the jewelry Flanary allegedly ran from the store with the merchandise. The ring was valued at $3,929.99.

The report states that Flanary fled on foot from the rear of the mall toward 15th Street, where she was apprehended minutes later by Middlesboro officers.

Flanary was charged with theft over $500 but under $10,000.

According to the report, Flanary had been released from jail on bond three days earlier for other charges. She is being held in the Bell County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Middlesboro Officer Barry Cowan is in charge of the investigation.

Information for this story from The Big One WRIL.