News in Brief

Operation UNITE wins grant to combat drug abuse in Ky.

LONDON (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $100,000 grant for Operation UNITE to continue fighting drug abuse in southern and eastern Kentucky.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers says the funding will help expand the organization’s impact. The Kentucky Republican says Operation UNITE’s approach to curb addiction has become a national model. Rogers helped launch UNITE in 2003.

The competitive grant includes $50,000 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rogers’ office says UNITE has committed $25,000 in matching funds for the grant program. The congressman’s office says the funding will be used to strengthen UNITE’s plan to reflect the rapid changes in drug trends.

___

Ky. granted Real ID extension through June 6

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentuckians can use their drivers’ licenses to enter certain federal buildings until at least June 6 after the U.S. government granted the state more time to comply with a federal law.

Federal agencies, including military bases, were slated to stop accepting Kentucky drivers’ licenses by the end of this month because the state has not complied with the federal Real ID Act of 2005. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday it had granted the state an extension through June 6.

Kentucky has until Jan. 22, 2018, to comply with the law. Otherwise, Kentuckians won’t be able to use their drivers’ licenses to board domestic flights.

The state legislature passed a law to comply with the Real ID Act last year, but Republican Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed it.

___

Funds to train workers in Ky., Ohio, W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is receiving a $1.3 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to train community health workers in coal counties in eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio and parts of West Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia announced the grant in a news release Thursday for the Marshall University Research Corporation.

He says a team from Marshall will help train more than two dozen new community health workers.

Participating health care partners are in Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky, Athens, Meigs and Washington counties in Ohio, and Clay, Harrison, Upshur and Webster counties in West Virginia.

___

School district to handcuff students only as last resort

COVINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky school district has reached a settlement with the Justice Department to change how unruly students are subdued.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports that the Children’s Law Center announced the settlement Thursday, saying it would address concerns raised by a pending federal lawsuit over children being handcuffed in the Covington Independent School District.

That lawsuit was filed against the school resource officer and the Kenton County Sheriff’s Department.

The Justice Department helped officials draft a new policy for next year that bans isolating students and says they may be physically restrained only as a last resort.

“The District shall prohibit the use of physical restraint unless necessary to address an imminent danger to the physical safety of a student or another person,” the settlement stated.

It also restricts involvement of police officers to a serious situation that “constitutes an imminent and substantial threat to physical safety or a serious crime,” according to the settlement.

The district must also appoint an “intervention coordinator” to better address student behaviors.

Students will be the ones to benefit from the settlement, Children’s Law Center director Kim Tandy said in a statement.

“Reliance on more punitive measures has been ineffective and harmful to kids,” Tandy said.

___

Ky. police sergeant’s name released in fatal shooting

FULTON (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a western Kentucky police officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week.

Kentucky State Police say in a news release that Fulton police Sgt. James Buckingham remains on administrative leave stemming from Monday’s shooting.

Preliminary autopsy results show 43-year-old Charles Christopher McClure was shot twice in the torso. Police say McClure had a knife and a metal pole and had refused to obey officers’ orders.

Police had been called to the scene after 911 calls reported a man acting erratically and smashing car windows with a pole.

Both Buckingham and McClure are white. Buckingham has been with the department for seven years and has been a law enforcement officer in the state for more than three decades.

___

Heath school shooting memorial to be relocated

PADUCAH (AP) — The McCracken County Board of Education has voted to move the Heath High School shooting memorial from Heath Middle School to across the street in an open lot.

Media outlets report that the 1997 shooting killed three girls: 14-year-old Nicole Hadley, 17-year-old Jessica James and 15-year-old Kayce Steger.

The memorial is behind a fence at Heath Middle School, and those who wish to visit it must get permission.

Christina Ellegood, Hadley’s sister, is head of the relocation project. She says people like to visit the memorial on the anniversary of the shooting, but get frustrated that it’s difficult to access.

Ellegood says the new memorial will be designed by the victims’ families, will have 24/7 access and will have lighting at night.

The move should cost less than $20,000.

___

State seeking new operator for Beaver Dam Service Area

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky officials have taken another step in efforts to find a new operator to reopen a rest area along the Western Kentucky Parkway.

The state Finance and Administration Cabinet says a new request for proposal has been issued for the now-closed Beaver Dam Service Area.

The rest area had housed a gas station, convenience store and a restaurant.

State transportation officials have installed temporary message boards and barricades to the entry ramps since the service area’s recent closure.

State officials said Thursday that responses to the new RFP are due by March 8. Officials say they’re hoping to select a new operator in early April. They say the vendor would have up to three months to get the rest area operational.

___

Grant to help Ky., W.Va. students study drones

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College students in Kentucky and West Virginia who train for the rapidly growing drone industry are getting some financial backing from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia says in a news release that students from Maysville Community and Technical College in Kentucky and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will benefit from the $1.3 million grant.

The grant involves the Regional Drone Technology Workforce Project involving the two schools.

Under the grant, the schools will be able to enroll 100 students and give them the chance to study the drone industry.