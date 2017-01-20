Trails link to tourism

Plans are moving forward for the Friends of Boone Trace and their efforts to memorialize the footsteps of Daniel Boone. The group has spent several years working on a connective trail system from Virginia, through Claiborne County to Fort Boonesborough which will include motorists, bicyclists and hikers.

The National Park Service has offered the group assistance in the form of a Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance planning grant. Russ Clark with NPS has held several planning sessions with FBT and has many more planned throughout the counties crossed by the Boone Trace.

During the most recent FBT board meeting on Jan. 18, President Dr. John Fox announced that planning sessions will soon be scheduled for Rockcastle, Madison, Laurel, Knox and Bell Counties to “create an alliance of project partners from the five county area to support a regional trail network in each of the five counties.”

These trail planning workshops will include guest speakers, input from the Kentucky Department of Transportation and ideas from city and county planners as well as members of local trail groups. The timeline, created by the NPS RTCA currently has the county specific workshop meetings scheduled for May and June.

FBT has mapped the entirety of the Trace which is available online at www.boonetrace1775.com. The maps are available in several different formats that are beneficial to those using paved routes — by vehicle or bicycle, or an overland trail — the original dirt trail traveled by Boone. A downloadable map is also available for cell phones through an app which does not require any type of internet access for use with GPS.

The work of FBT will fit within the overarching plan of the Three Corners Trail Committee — a connectivity plan linking different trails in Bell, Lee, Claiborne and Harlan Counties. Area residents are invited to the Three Corners Trail Committee meeting, which is set for Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Reach Kelsey Gerhardt at 606-302-9093 or on Twitter @kgerhardtmbdn.