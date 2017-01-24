Board thanked for service

The Pineville School Board met in a special called session on Monday for Pineville Mayor Scott Madon to swear in members Ann Gaines and Clark Jones. Madon and interim superintendent Pat Clore also thanked the board for their dedication and hard work during the past year.

Madon approached the board to ask them to consider having the city take ownership of the park at Newtown that is adjacent to the football practice field. The city plans to add walking trails, basketball goals and a shelter house at this location. They are currently working on grants to assist in funding for the project.

“I’ve got no doubt it would be manicured and well kept and it would look great. I think the children would all benefit,” said Gaines.

If approved, the city plans to begin on the project in late spring or early summer.

During the meeting, James Golden was elected to serve as the board chair and Clark Jones was elected to serve as vice chair.

Barry Daulton, CPA, PSC gave the audit report for the 2016 fiscal year. His report was unmodified, which is the highest opinion possible.

“There were no other findings or anything like that and like I said, this was a good year — a really good year and so it’s something you all can be proud of but not rest on the laurels and I think you can build on it,” said Daulton.

Principal Bill Keyes announced that the athletic budget is up due to an increase in ticket sales from students and the community. The class of 2018 took another mock ACT test and improved the overall composite score by three points to a 19. They will take another mock test at the end of February and are aiming for a score of 21.

According to vice principal Russell Thompson, the past month has been the best attendance period in the last two years. He attributes this to working with families, administration and teachers emphasizing the importance of being in school every day.

The board approved a regular board meeting schedule which set monthly meetings for the third Monday at 6 p.m. in the board room. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20.

