Escaped inmate captured

A man who walked off a Harlan County Detention Center work release crew on Friday has been apprehended and is now back in custody at the Harlan County Detention Center.

A previous report states at approximately 12:32 p.m. on Friday, Harlan County Detention Center staff reported inmate Derrick Tindell, 27, of Evarts, ran from the inmate work release program. The inmate work release crew Tindell was a part of was working at Mack’s Mission unloading trucks for the Volunteer Pantry in the Pine Mountain area of Harlan. Tindell requested and was granted permission to use the restroom at approximately 12:32 p.m. The work release deputy reported that he checked on Tindell at approximately 12:40 p.m. and found he was not in the restroom. After approximately five minutes of searching, staff reported the inmate missing to jail administration.

According to a press release from the Harlan County Detention Center, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous phone call on Saturday stating Tindell had been seen walking along the railroad tracks between the Rosspoint and Baxter areas. The sheriff’s office then notified the Harlan City Police Department and both agencies began pursuit. At approximately 10:30 a.m., Harlan City Police Officer Derrick Noe located and apprehended Tindell near Heritage Propane in Baxter. Tindell was taken into custody by Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Brewer and brought back to the Harlan County Detention Center.

The release states Tindell will face a felony escape charge which carries a possible sentence of one to five years. He will also face disciplinary action from the Harlan County Detention Center and consequences from the Kentucky Department of Corrections. Tindell had been participating in the Inmate Work Release Program since Friday. He was out of custody for less than 24 hours.

Harlan County Jailer B.J. Burkhart will be presenting Noe and Brewer with certificates of appreciation for their work, according to the release.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

