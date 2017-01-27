News in Brief

Ky. Human Rights Commission sides with pregnant worker

LOUISVILLE (AP) — The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights has ruled that a nursing and rehab facility in Berea discriminated against an employee because of her pregnancy.

The commission’s board of commissioners says the Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility discriminated against Lacy M. Clements in 2014. The board ordered the company pay $69,000 to Clements. The board says in a release Clements was capable of performing her essential job functions with reasonable accommodations.

The employer had asked her to take an unpaid 30-day leave after Clements became pregnant. A note from her doctor stipulated a weight-lifting limit and warned her to stay away from harsh cleaning chemicals. The company refused to allow her to keep working.

The commission’s final order may be appealed to the appropriate circuit court.

___

Corrections officer accused of bringing contraband into jail

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia corrections spokesman says a Western Regional Jail officer has been fired after she allegedly was seen entering a cell where drug contraband was later found.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brittney Branham of Louisa, Kentucky, was being held Thursday in the South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

A criminal complaint by State Police in Cabell County Magistrate Court charges Branham with bringing contraband into a correctional facility. It says among the items found inside the cell were cigarettes, loose tobacco and rolling papers, a crack pipe and syringes.

Media outlets report the items were intended for an inmate. The jail cell was outside of Branham’s assigned area.

Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina says Branham is no longer a jail employee.

___

Hundreds rally for school choice in Frankfort

FRANKFORT (AP) — Several hundred people have braved snowy conditions to attend a rally outside the Kentucky Capitol advocating for school choice.

The rally was organized by a coalition of advocacy groups that support more options for education, including the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Catholic Conference of Kentucky and the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity.

Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester and Republican state Rep. John “Bam” Carney of Campbellsville spoke to the group. Carney is a former 8th grade social studies teacher at a public school.

Organizers said they support all forms of education, including public, private, homeschool and online. The Republican-controlled state legislature is expected to debate a proposal next month that could bring public charter schools to Kentucky. Opponents worry the proposal would reduce funding for traditional public schools.

___

New TVA chair hopes to keep trajectory as Trump fills slots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The new Tennessee Valley Authority board chairwoman says she hopes the federal utility will maintain its trajectory as President Donald Trump has the chance to pick a new board majority by the spring.

Lynn Evans, the first woman and first African-American to chair the board, spoke with reporters in a conference call Friday.

Evans said three of nine TVA board slots are currently vacant. Her term and another expire in May. Trump will choose nominees for those five slots, and the U.S. Senate will confirm them.

Evans declined to speculate about what to expect beyond that.

She said she’s excited about plans to replace TVA’s coal-fired Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis with a natural gas plant, which will reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent.

The nation’s largest government-owned utility serves more than 9 million people in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

___

Ex-doctor convicted in drugs-for-cash scheme

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A Louisville doctor who was forced to surrender his license has been found guilty on more than two dozen federal counts but acquitted of the most serious charges of causing two patients’ deaths.

U.S. Attorney John Kuhn said 71-year-old George Kudmani would typically charge first-time patients $75 for a gynecological exam but on subsequent visits would give them pain pills, including Oxycodone, without an exam for $35 in cash.

The Courier-Journal reports that a federal jury on Wednesday found Kudmani guilty on 26 of 29 counts, including health care fraud and unlawful distribution of controlled substances. He was acquitted on two counts of health care fraud resulting in a patient’s death.

Kudmani could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison in June.

___

Principal pleads not guilty to federal child porn charges

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A fired Kentucky high school principal has pleaded not guilty to federal child porn charges.

Media report that former LaRue County High School principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Louisville to answer to the charges.

He was indicted this month on federal charges of possessing and transporting child pornography. He has also pleaded not guilty to 63 state child porn charges.

Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Brady Oberholtzer said in a federal complaint that Goodlett admitted to Kentucky State Police investigators that he has a pornography addiction, and that as principal of LaRue County High School, he searched for nude pictures on students’ confiscated phones.

Schools superintendent Sam Sanders announced his firing not long after Goodlett was arrested at his Elizabethtown home in October.

___

Ruling to set aside manslaughter, arson conviction appealed

RUSSELLVILLE (AP) — A western Kentucky prosecutor is appealing a judge’s ruling to set aside the conviction of a man accused of setting a fire that killed his young son.

The Daily News reports Logan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gail Guiling said Thursday during a status conference that she had filed paperwork to send the case to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

Robert Yell, who is 39, was sent to prison 12 years ago after being convicted of manslaughter, assault, arson and other counts in connection with the 2004 fire at the mobile home in Russellville. His 2-year-old son, Cameron Yell, died of smoke inhalation.

Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill set aside the conviction last month, saying that the jury’s verdict was based on faulty testimony. He said prosecution witnesses used investigative methods that are now considered outdated and unreliable.