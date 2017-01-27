Poetry put to music

Music and poetry go hand in hand for not only the writer or singer, but also for the listener. Tazewell native Brandon Fulson shares his feelings, emotions and life stories through written word put to music.

His musical start came in the form of howling coon hounds. He and his father used to hunt and when Fulson moved on to other hobbies, his dad wanted to buy his hunting dog from him. Fulson said no, but eventually caved to his father’s request when he offered him a guitar for trade.

He taught himself to play using that guitar when he was 16 years old, devoting many hours to learning chords through trial and error.

“I spent most of my time with guitar, practicing alone in my room before I went out and played for anybody to hear it,” said Fulson.

Fulson plays bass and banjo in addition to guitar. His writing started as a book of poetry which he felt was easier to share in the form of songs.

“There’s just something about poetry that — well, I put music with them and I love poetry, don’t get me wrong — it’s the same words but different and it’s easier for people to listen to,” said Fulson.

Fulson has been playing for 20 years and often plays shows in Knoxville, but has also played at The Oasis and The Palace with his band The Wandering Troubadors. His latest CD, Dark Side of the Mountain, was voted one of the Top 20 Albums of 2016 in Maryville, Tennessee.

“We’ve got kind of an Americana sound. My music is a little too raw to be mainstream country and it’s a little too country to be rock and roll,” laughed Fulson.

In 2014, Fulson had the opportunity to work with Waylon Jennings’ steel guitar player, Robbie Turner, with whom he recorded a popular song — Writing About Waylon.

“Music, instruments are therapy and when I’m really having a tough day or having a hard time, that’s what I gravitate toward and it’s therapeutic,” said Fulson.

Fulson enjoys reading in his free time.

Fulson was raised in Middlesboro and graduated from from Bell County High School in 1998. He now lives in Cumberland Gap with his wife Marie Mills and children Dylan, Kaylee, Bryson and Emmett.

Photo submitted Brandon Fulson is a local, self-taught musician who writes poetry and describes his sounds as Americana. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_fulson.jpg Photo submitted Brandon Fulson is a local, self-taught musician who writes poetry and describes his sounds as Americana.