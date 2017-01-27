Tip leads to meth lab bust

A methamphetamine lab was found after the Lee County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Department conducted an early morning search of a residence in the Jasper section of the county.

According to a news release from the LCSD, Sheriff Gary Parsons said that just after midnight Thursday morning his office received a call of suspicious activity at 274 Sherman Crouse Drive. Upon arriving, Deputies Sgt. J.T. Coleman, Chris Dillman and Bob Harber observed a male subject set an item outside the window and another male climbing out of another window.

Parsons said officers discovered the item set out of the window was part of an active methamphetamine lab. Officers then detained the two males and discovered a female inside the residence.

According to Parsons, Lt. A.J. McQueen was called to the scene. Officers then obtained consent to search. They discovered the rest of the laboratory along with the chemicals to manufacture meth.

Aimee Payne, 38, of Sherman Crouse Drive in Big Stone Gap, Bruce Allen Sturgill, 29, of 6th Avenue in Big Stone Gap and Samuel Lee Stidham, 35, of Carnegie Lane in Big Stone Gap were all charged with manufacturing meth and possession of precursors for manufacturing. All were held without bond.

Parsons added that he commends the work of the officers involved in the seizure and warrants.

Other police activity includes:

• Thomas Houston Ray, 31, of Rose Hill, arrested on a capias warrant;

• Becky Naomi Burgin, 44, of Rose Hill, arrested for animal cruelty;

• Samuel Russell Haynes, 22, of Rose Hill, arrested for animal cruelty;

• Kelli Christine Holbrook, 32, of Keokee, arrested on a capias warrant;

• Thomas Houston Ray, 31, of Rose Hill, arrested on a capias warrant.

Lee Co. Sheriff Gary Parsons http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lee-Co-Sheriff-Gary-Parsons-1.jpg Lee Co. Sheriff Gary Parsons