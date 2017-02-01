What’s in a name?

A mention of the name Duncan Hines, and most of us would readily think of a box of cake mix at home in the pantry or a supply of Duncan Hines food products at our favorite grocery store. And, that’s understandable. The name has been closely associated with dozens of different food products including many flavors of favorite foods — cakes, brownies, pancake, cookie and muffin mixes. Seldom do we hear about the name attached to those products and how it represents a great American success story.

My earliest memory of hearing about Duncan Hines goes back to my student days at Lincoln Memorial University in the early 1950s. In 1952, Little Tunnel Inn at Cumberland Gap had purchased a full page advertisement in the college yearbook, The Railsplitter. Johnny Howard, the owner and operator of the popular eating place, wanted the ad to focus on the statement “Recommended by Duncan Hines.” One of my fellow students had been responsible for securing the ad. He asked me if I knew who Mr. Howard was referring to and why he would advertise a recommendation that college students would not likely recognize. I had no idea and I’m surprised that now, more than 60 years later, I have rediscovered the name and several interesting facts about the man.

Duncan Hines was a real person. He was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 1880 and became an American pioneer in rating restaurants for travelers. He was a traveling salesman for a Chicago printing firm after finishing college at what is now Western Kentucky University and working in the West before accepting the sales job with the printer in Chicago. In his travels in which he averaged about 50,000 miles per year in his automobile, Hines sought out good eating places wherever he went along the highways of America. And, this was before the U. S. Interstate Highway System, before the Internet and Wikipedia, before cell phones and texting! But, he was serious about his interests in good food and in sharing what he learned with family and friends.

He and his wife started building a list of good places to eat; they then shared the list with friends during the Christmas season each year. Their list became so popular that he developed a paperback book (Adventures in Good Eating) and began selling it in 1935. The book highlighted the restaurants and their main or featured dishes that Duncan Hines had personally enjoyed. Travelers trusted his judgment and they relied on his recommendations.

A few years after the first edition of his book, there appeared this listing for Sanders Court and Café in Corbin, Kentucky: “A very good place to stop en route to Cumberland Falls and the Great Smokies. Continuous service. Sizzling steaks, fried chicken, country ham, hot biscuits…” He listed prices for lunch and dinner, and he included specific directions to the restaurant that was owned by Colonel Harland Sanders who would later focus on franchising his system for preparing chicken that would become widely known as Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

His publications must have had similar positive references to Little Tunnel Inn, which was a favorite eating place for residents of the Cumberland Gap area and which became the same to the travelers who followed the recommendations of Duncan Hines.

About the time my LMU friend and I were wondering about the identity of this man, he published another book which recommended lodging. It was promoted as a directory of hotels possessing modern comforts, inviting cottages, and modern auto courts. He had already begun a newspaper food column, “Adventures in Good Eating at Home,” which appeared three times a week in publications across the country.

“Recommended by Duncan Hines” was increasingly recognized as a seal of approval here in the Tri State area as well as across the country.

The first recorded venture using the Duncan Hines name to be marketed was not cake mix but ice cream! The sales of the ice cream were so successful that it was obvious to his supporters that here was a potential marketable star for grocers, and the first cake mixes and other products were introduced in the early 1950s. He was a business partner in the early ventures, and the ownership changed several times over the years. In 1957, Procter and Gamble bought the rights to all Duncan Hines products. Today, with over 80 different products, the brand is owned by Pinnacle Foods.

One wonders if Pinnacle Foods has any relationship with the Pinnacle in the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. Doubtful. But would anyone have thought in the 1930s that a traveling salesman for a printing company in Chicago would become “the man behind the cake mix?” And, would LMU students in the 1950s, who enjoyed great food at Little Tunnel Inn, have thought they were dining in one of the country’s most appreciated eating places endorsed by an individual who experienced the fulfillment of the American Dream before his death at Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the end of the decade?

William H. Baker is a Claiborne County native and former Middlesboro resident.