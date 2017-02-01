Call the right plays for Super Bowl LI

FRANKFORT — Football fans across the country will celebrate America’s most-watched sporting event, Super Bowl LI, on Sunday.

For many, the Super Bowl celebration will include drinking alcohol. That’s the reason the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and law enforcement officials are teaming with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a special Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk reminder to urge all football fans to call the right play by passing the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins.

“Be the Super Bowl MVP,” said KOHS Executive Director Dr. Noelle Hunter. “Volunteer to be a designated driver to help your family and friends get home safely.”

Drunken driving can be deadly. With a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, a driver is considered alcohol-impaired, but even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times enough to make driving unsafe.

According to NHTSA, 10,265 people – 29 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2015 – were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver.

“Driving impaired is never worth the risk, so if you do plan to drink, remember to pass the keys to the sober driver before kickoff,” said Hunter.

Kentucky residents may find sober ride options by using the free Drive Sober Kentucky app. The app provides phone numbers to taxi and limousine services and sober ride programs, along with a one-touch dial feature to report a drunken driver. Additional information can be found at www.DriveSoberKY.com.

http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Sober-driving.jpg

Pass the keys to a sober driver before the big game begins