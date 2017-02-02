Some smokeless tobacco products voluntarily recalled

RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company is voluntarily recalling certain smokeless tobacco products, manufactured at USSTC’s facility in Franklin Park, Illinois.

USSTC has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and is working with federal authorities on this matter.

USSTC initiated the recall after receiving eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans. In each case, the object was visible to the consumer and there have been no reports of consumer injury.

Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The majority of USSTC’s cans are not affected, including Copenhagen Fine Cut in a fiberboard can, Copenhagen Long Cut in a fiberboard can and Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen in a plastic can.

USSTC is instructing wholesalers and retailers to segregate the recalled products from their inventories.

A consumer who has any of the products should not open or use the product. Consumers should contact USSTC at 866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

A full list of products can be found at: http://www.altria.com/Media/Press-Releases/Pages/PressReleaseDetails.aspx?reqID=2241094.