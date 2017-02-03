Court: Kentucky must pay relatives who care for foster kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky must pay relatives who foster a child just like it pays adults who are licensed foster parents following a federal appeals court ruling this week.

According to news outlets, this means relatives would receive payments until they obtain permanent custody.

Lexington lawyer Richard Dawahare filed the lawsuit on behalf of a low-income woman denied foster payments for her two great-nephews. Dawahare said relatives caring for a child in the state’s custody don’t get the same help from the state as licensed foster parents do to afford the things they need.

“They have needs,” Dawahare said. “This will help families. We’re dealing generally with poor families, but they have a big heart. They’ll do anything to help, but it’s a struggle.”

While some say the ruling is what’s best for the child, others worry how the state will afford it.

The Cabinet of Health and Family Services oversees foster care in Kentucky. Its website shows the average cost per child in foster care is $77 a day, or about $2,310 a month, depending on the child’s needs. Roughly 7,900 children are in state custody, with about 300 living with relatives who aren’t getting paid.

“The state will have to pay some, but a large portion will come from federal government,” Dawahare said.

According to McCracken County Family Court Judge Deanna Henschel, it would all be worth it.

“This would be a win for families and a win for children, regardless of the cost,” Henschel said. “The foster care payment is a huge benefit to parents and a huge benefit to the children.”

Tim Feeley, deputy secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said state officials are reviewing the decision and would not comment.