Fire engulfs child care center

The Clear Creek Baptist College Child Development Center appears to be a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday morning.

According to a report from The Big One WRIL, Bell County Dispatch received a call of a fire at the Child Development Center at 8:52 a.m. Responding to the scene were the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, Middlesboro Fire Department, Pineville Fire Department, Bell County EMS and Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

The structure was fully engulfed when units arrived on scene and appears to be a total loss, states the report.

Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams told WRIL that there was no staff and there were no children in or around the building at the time of the fire since the fire occurred on a Saturday.

A statement from the college regarding what future arrangements parents will need to make is expected as college officials and others assess the damage to the center.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Photo courtesy of The Big One WRIL The Clear Creek College Child Development Center appears to have been destroyed by fire Saturday morning. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Clear-Creek-fire.jpg Photo courtesy of The Big One WRIL The Clear Creek College Child Development Center appears to have been destroyed by fire Saturday morning.