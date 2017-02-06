Reducing the risk of heart disease

Heart disease affects more than six million women in America every year and is the number one killer of women, according to the National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease. This fact cannot be ignored, especially during February — American Heart Month.

On Feb. 3, ARH Middlesboro held their monthly Lunch and Learn event which focused on heart health. Dr. Ehtesham Ul Haq, an invasive cardiologist at ARH, gave a presentation about women’s heart health. The event was followed with a red balloon release by staff and attendees of the luncheon.

“With heart disease being the number one killer of women in America, the goal is to create awareness within the community about the importance of women’s heart health,” said Elaine Smith, ARH Community Relations Advocate.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has tips to help make it easier to choose healthy foods, which in turn could help to lower risk factors for heart problems.

Eat a heart healthy diet, including foods that are low in salt or sodium and sugar while also avoiding trans fats.

Manage your health conditions. Take medicines as directed, check your blood sugar level if you are diabetic and have your blood pressure and cholesterol checked regularly.

Get facts about aspirin. Daily use of aspirin to prevent heart attacks or a stroke is not right for everyone. Speak to your health care provider about taking it as part of your daily regimen.

Know the signs of a heart attack. Men and women have different signs of a heart attack, however some common ones include chest pain, upper body pain, shortness of breath, cold sweats, unexplained tiredness, feeling light-headed or nausea.

The American Heart Association and Go Red for Women have teamed up for research and awareness purposes. They have set a goal to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent while reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke by 20 percent by 2020.

More information about heart disease and risk factors associated with the disease can be found at www.goredforwomen.org.

Photo submitted February is American Heart Month, which raises awareness for heart disease, especially in women. http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_heartsteth2.jpg Photo submitted February is American Heart Month, which raises awareness for heart disease, especially in women.