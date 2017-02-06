Tip leads to 2 arrests

An anonymous tip led to two arrests late Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the anonymous tip came in around 10:45 p.m. Bell County Deputy Nick Capps went to an apartment at Pinnacle Homes to conduct a “knock and talk.”

After knocking on the door, the owner of the residence opened it and was asked by the deputy if Sidney Smith, 49, of Middlesboro — wanted on a fugitive warrant — was at the residence and he said he was.

The deputy was told Smith was “upstairs” and as Capps made his way to find Smith he observed a woman, identified as Tammy Rust, 38, of Middlesboro, allegedly wrap something up in a blue washcloth. Once unfolded the deputy said he found a glass pipe containing residue.

Upon asking Rust to empty her pockets, the release states that Capps found she had a scale, two plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance believed to methamphetamine and a small baggy containing Percocets and a few stacked Xanax bar with four sections, better known as “totem poles.”

Rust was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. She was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); second-degree selling a controlled substance to a minor; first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified); and third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Deputy Chris Barnes arrested Smith at the residence on the fugitive warrant.

