News in Brief

Child abuse, neglect up 55 percent in Ky. since 2012

LEXINGTON (AP) — A state agency says the number of substantiated findings of child abuse and neglect in Kentucky rose 55 percent over a four-year period.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the increase has occurred since then-Gov. Steve Beshear established an independent panel in 2012 to review such cases.

According to the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, there were 15,378 substantiated findings of child abuse and neglect in fiscal 2016, up from 9,934 in fiscal 2012.

Panel members told the newspaper that Kentucky isn’t making enough progress to keep children safe, and that the department is struggling to monitor too many cases.

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services deputy secretary Tim Feeley says the agency steps in and does the best it can when it knows there’s a safety issue.

___

Kentucky teen wins $1M Powerball prize

SOMERSET (AP) — A Kentucky teenager has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize.

The Kentucky Lottery says in a news release that 18-year-old Tanya Herrera of Campbellsville matched the first five of the six numbers in last Wednesday’s drawing.

Herrera says she was visiting her father in Somerset when she bought the ticket. She says she had little experience playing the lottery.

After checking the numbers online, her father suggested she go to the store where she bought the ticket. She scanned the ticket at the store herself and thought the machine was broken when it showed she won $1 million.

Herrera said she plans to use some of her winnings to pay for college.

___

6-year-old shot, critically injured in Greenup Co.

GREENUP (AP) — Police are investigating after a child was shot and critically injured at a Greenup County home.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Mike Murriel tells local media that the 6-year-old girl was playing with two other young children on Sunday afternoon when one of the other children accidentally shot her. The girl was taken to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in West Virginia and is now in stable but critical condition.

She was shot on her left side between her shoulder and her heart.

Police are continuing to investigate. No names have been released.

___

Law enforcement agencies adopt sexual assault policies

FRANKFORT (AP) — Officials at the Department of Criminal Justice Training say every certified law enforcement agency in Kentucky has adopted sexual assault response policies.

A 2016 state law required agencies certified through the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund to adopt the policies by Jan. 1. The law was passed in response to an audit that found more than 3,000 rape kits statewide had not been tested. A rape kit is a collection of physical evidence taken soon after a sexual assault to help authorities identify suspects.

The policies lay out guidelines for collecting and transporting evidence. They also govern how to notify victims when results become available.

Authorities have tested slightly less than a third of the rape kit backlog. Attorney General Andy Beshear says investigations are underway.

___

Louisville, Lexington eye banks to merge

LOUISVILLE (AP) — The state’s two eye banks in Louisville and Lexington are merging to better coordinate with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates and other eye banks around the country.

The eye banks procure donor tissue and distribute corneas for transplant to patients.

The Kentucky Lions Eye Bank in Louisville served the western part of the state while the Eye Bank of Lexington covered the eastern part of Kentucky and parts of West Virginia. The two eye banks were affiliated with the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky.

The labs at the two universities will be centralized in Louisville over the next five years.

The merger occurred in January. A release says the merger was the culmination of 25 years of negotiations.

In 2015, there were 79,000 corneal transplants performed in the U.S.

___

Pitino accuser moved from prison to halfway house

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A woman imprisoned for trying to extort money from University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino is now in a halfway house.

Fifty-six-year-old Karen Cunagin Sypher was sentenced to seven years and three months in 2011 for lying to the FBI, retaliating against a witness and extortion for trying to force Pitino to give her money in exchange for her silence on allegations that he raped her.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Dave Stengel ruled that the rape allegations were without merit.

Media outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons locator shows Sypher is now assigned to Nashville’s Residential Reentry management field office, which runs halfway houses in several cities, including Louisville. Sypher’s exact location hasn’t been released.

Pitino hasn’t commented on the matter.

___

Jefferson Co. schools consider ‘Safe Haven’ resolution

LOUISVILLE (AP) — The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to consider making the state’s largest school district a “safe haven” for undocumented students and their families.

School board chairman Chris Brady tells news outlets that he submitted the “safe haven” resolution to reassure children and their families that they will be kept safe and their right to education will stay intact.

The draft resolution is expected to be taken up at Tuesday’s board meeting. Under the resolution, the school district would resist requests from federal immigration officials to share data or resources — unless compelled by a valid court order — that could help identify students or families who are potentially undocumented.

Seven percent of the district’s 101,000 students have limited English proficiency. The district does not collect any immigration data.

___

Former Lexington man accused of threatening prosecutor

LEXINGTON (AP) — A former Lexington man has been indicted on a charge of threatening to kill a federal prosecutor.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Edgar Villa-Castañeda also was indicted Thursday on one count of soliciting another person to kill an assistant U.S. attorney. The prosecutor was identified by the initials “R.D.” in the grand jury indictment.

The indictment says that in 2015 in Woodford County in central Kentucky, Villa-Castañeda threatened to kill the prosecutor. The indictment says the intent was to retaliate against the prosecutor due to the “performance of his official duties.”

The indictment doesn’t specify how the alleged threat was relayed.

According to court documents, Villa-Castañeda is serving a 17-year sentence in a federal prison in Bennettsville, South Carolina, after pleading guilty last year in a drug case.

___

State hires new archivist to oversee records management

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky has a new state archivist to oversee records management services for state and local governments.

The state Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says Beth Shields will replace Barbara Teague, who retired after 32 years at the state Department for Libraries and Archives. Shields has worked for the libraries and archives department for seven years.

As state archivist, Shields will be responsible for leading the Archives and Records Management Division.

State officials say records held in the archives date from 1780 to the present, including records from each gubernatorial administration and from all 120 Kentucky counties.

The state archivist is also the coordinator of a records advisory board that provides advice and assistance to nearly 300 archival and manuscript repositories in the state.

___

Ohio county leader to seek funding for Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (AP) — The new leader of a three-state regional transportation planning organization says tops priorities include getting funding for a project to replace the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River.

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Government’s Board of Directors recently approved the appointment of new officers to lead the organization for 2017. Butler County Commissioner T.C. Rodgers will serve as president.

Rogers tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that his goal is to get funding for the Brent Spence Bridge project. The bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky is considered functionally obsolete, but there’s been disagreement on how to fund an estimated $2.6 billion project.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for such infrastructure projects.

Rogers and other representatives will be going to Washington in February to meet with the congressional delegations.