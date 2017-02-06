2 inmates escape from Bell Co. Jail

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Bell County Emergency Management are asking that the public be on the lookout for a blue Chevy four-door Cavalier suspected to be transporting an escaped inmate from the Bell County Jail.

This vehicle was reported stolen in Pineville, according to a statement from the law enforcement agencies, and two inmates were reportedly in it.

The escaped inmates were Joshua Nelson and Robert Cox, according to the statement.

Nelson is 33, a white male, he stands 5’11” tall, weighs 260 lbs., has blue eyes and a bald head. Nelson was reportedly captured in Claiborne County earlier this afternoon.

Robert Cox is 36, a white male, he stands 6 feet tall, weighs 165 lbs., has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is still missing, according to reports.

If you see a vehicle or anyone matching this description do NOT approach this vehicle or the persons described and call 911 or Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

Joshua Nelson http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Joshua-Nelson-1.jpg Joshua Nelson Robert Cox http://middlesborodailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Robert-Cox.jpg Robert Cox